Jason and Travis Kelce’s ‘New Heights’ show wins iHeartRadio Podcast of the Year award

Former Philadelphia Eagles center, Jason Kelce, and his brother Travis have a new reason to celebrate as their podcast, New Heights, has won the top prize at the 2024 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards. The show, released every Wednesday, was named Podcast of the Year. The brothers expressed their gratitude and honor for the award, thanking their loyal listeners and Taylor Swift fans, known as “Swifies,” for their support. Travis’ relationship with the music star has helped boost the show’s popularity. This achievement marks a new milestone for the Kelce brothers as they continue to find success outside of the football field.

