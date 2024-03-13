Japan’s Space One Kairos rocket explodes just seconds after inaugural flight

Japan’s Space One attempted to become the first Japanese company to put a satellite in orbit with the launch of the Kairos rocket, which exploded shortly after takeoff. The cause of the explosion is unknown, and no injuries were reported. The company, founded in 2018, aims to offer space courier services and launch 20 rockets a year by the late 2020s. Shares in Canon Electronics fell after the failed launch. Space One does not disclose launch costs, but it aims to be competitive with American rival Rocket Lab. Japan’s space industry is working to build cheaper rockets to meet increasing demand for satellite launches.

Read more