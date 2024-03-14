Jamie Carragher says Arsenal 28-year-old is now ‘a level above’ his teammate after Porto win

Mikel Arteta’s decision to replace Aaron Ramsdale with David Raya as Arsenal’s number-one goalkeeper has been validated by Raya’s performance in the Champions League. Raya saved two penalties in Arsenal’s shootout win over Porto, leading Jamie Carragher to declare that Raya is now “a level above” Ramsdale. This success has silenced the criticism and speculation surrounding Arsenal’s goalkeeping situation. The team’s focus now shifts to maintaining their lead in the Premier League, with players preparing for international fixtures during the break.

