James Crumbley trial: father of Oxford school shooter, Ethan Crumbley, accused of failing to properly secure SIG Sauer 9mm

Before carrying out the shooting at his high school in Michigan, Ethan Crumbley wrote in a journal entry detailing his plans to find the gun his father had hidden and use it for the attack. His disturbing writings were read aloud in court during his father’s manslaughter trial. Ethan was convicted and sentenced to life in prison, while his parents were charged with involuntary manslaughter. The trial also focused on how James Crumbley stored firearms in his home with lax security measures, including a gun case with a default combination of “0-0-0.” The case highlights the legal question of who is responsible for mass shootings, with prosecutors arguing that parents can be held accountable for their child’s actions if they provided a firearm and ignored warning signs of mental health issues. Ultimately, the trial will determine the extent of parental liability in cases of mass shootings.

