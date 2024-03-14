Jake Lloyd’s Journey After ‘The Phantom Menace’ Anakin Role

Once upon a time in the late 90s, a young boy named Jake Lloyd stepped into a role that would forever change his life. He was chosen by George Lucas to bring to life the young Anakin Skywalker in ‘Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace.’ This film delved into the beginnings of the future Jedi, who would one day become the infamous Darth Vader, right at the moment when the malevolent Sith were hatching their plan to disrupt the Galactic Republic.

Despite the excitement surrounding the release, some of the ‘Star Wars’ fandom reacted quite harshly after the movie premiered. Jake Lloyd, who was only nine years old at the time, found himself in the crosshairs of these critiques, which extended beyond just fan opinion to the media’s commentary as well. Even Ron Howard, a respected director, felt compelled to speak up, writing a letter to Newsweek in which he condemned the harsh remarks about the young actor.

By the time he reached 19, Lloyd decided to step away from acting, but why was that the case? The answer lies in the fact that Jake Lloyd was battling a mental illness. He was diagnosed with schizophrenia and had to spend 10 months in a hospital to recover from a psychotic episode. Lisa Lloyd, Jake’s mother, shared in an interview with Scripps News a particularly distressing moment: “He said he wanted to stop the car and turned off [the engine] in the middle of the lane,” she recalls. “There was a lot of screaming, the police arrived and questioned Jake, but his responses were confused and disjointed.”

The journey wasn’t easy, as Lloyd had previously experienced hallucinations and heard voices. Yet, there’s a silver lining as his mother reported significant improvement: “He’s doing much better than we expected. He’s starting to trust people more and is gradually becoming more sociable again, which is wonderful. It’s like having a bit of the old Jake back, the one who was incredibly outgoing before schizophrenia took hold.”

For those who speculate that ‘Star Wars’ was the catalyst for Lloyd’s psychiatric struggles, Lisa Lloyd sets the record straight. His love for ‘Star Wars’ remains strong, countering the belief that he hates the franchise. His role as Anakin Skywalker did not trigger his health issues, which are thought to have a genetic component; even his psychiatrist concurs that schizophrenia would have likely developed regardless.

Intent on shielding her son from negativity, Lisa Lloyd kept him away from such adverse reactions from fans. She reflected on how Jake led a normal childhood, riding bikes and playing with friends, oblivious to the backlash thanks to her protection from online vitriol. The common assumption that Jake left acting due to ‘Star Wars’ is a misconception. Lisa Lloyd emphasizes that his departure was unrelated to the franchise but was tied to personal family matters and their own divorce, which took a toll on Jake’s enthusiasm for acting and attending auditions.

For fans of the epic sci-fi saga, all three ‘Star Wars’ trilogies can be revisited on Disney+, where the adventures in a galaxy far, far away continue to captivate audiences of all ages. Jake Lloyd’s journey, both in the stars and here on Earth, is a poignant reminder of the human behind the character—a tale of stardom, struggle, and strength.