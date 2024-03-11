I’ve earnt almost £30k thanks to side hustles which pay me £300 each – it’s so easy, I even get to chill with pets

Leonie R., a 35-year-old entrepreneur from London, has found success in various side hustles, including pet sitting, tennis coaching, and handyman jobs, through the local services marketplace Airtasker. By taking on these tasks, Leonie has not only made close to £30k in extra income over the last six years but has also been able to combat loneliness by meeting new people and receiving positive feedback for her work. In addition to pet sitting, there are other easy ways to make extra cash, such as filling out surveys, becoming a cab driver for app-based services like Uber or Bolt, and participating in parcel delivery services. These side hustles can provide a flexible way to earn money, with potential earnings ranging from around £200 a year for surveys to £15 an hour for delivery services.

