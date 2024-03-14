I’ve been forced to live in my car – I can pay rent but am always refused by landlords by answering a certain question

A couple in Denver has been living out of their car after being evicted in 2022 and struggling to find a place to live. Leticia Dela Rose, her husband, and their dog, Cash, have been facing challenges with rental applications due to their past eviction. They have been approved for housing assistance, but still face difficulties finding a home. The looming winter storm adds to their fears as they try to stay warm in their car. Despite efforts from organizations like the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless, many families in Denver are still facing eviction due to various reasons. The city has allocated funds to help residents pay rent, but concerns remain about the ongoing housing crisis.

