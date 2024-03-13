Ivanka Trump, Karlie Kloss try to end rift rumors: ‘Family’

Sources close to Ivanka Trump and her sister-in-law Karlie Kloss have spoken out to address rumors of a rift between the two women. Despite not being pictured together during a lavish Indian wedding celebration, sources say they have a good relationship, although they may not be best friends. Both women have faced challenges in their relationship during Donald Trump’s presidency but have maintained a positive dynamic. With overlapping social circles and regular attendance at family events, sources claim that Ivanka and Karlie continue to have a good relationship. Amidst rumors of tension, the sources insist that the two women are on good terms and spend time together at family and social events. Despite differing political views and previous controversies, sources close to the pair refute any claims of a feud and maintain that the relationship between Ivanka and Karlie remains strong.

