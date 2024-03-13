‘It’s with you every day’

In a recent podcast interview, Keith Morrison, Matthew Perry’s stepfather and veteran correspondent, opened up about the late actor’s sudden death and battle with addiction. Perry, who felt he was overcoming his addiction, tragically died at 54 in an apparent drowning incident. Morrison shared that Perry was closer than ever with his mother before his death, constantly texting her. Morrison also reflected on Perry’s vibrant personality and the challenges they faced together. Despite Perry’s struggles, Morrison tried to support him as much as possible. The interview sheds light on Perry’s life and the grief felt by those who knew and loved him.

