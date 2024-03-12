Itay Chen, dual citizen with ties to New York City, killed by Hamas in Oct. 7 Israel attack: IDF

On October 7, 19-year-old dual citizen Itay Chen was killed and his body is being held by Hamas in Gaza. Chen was one of at least six U.S. citizens thought to still be held alive in Gaza. His death was recently declared by the Military Rabbinate based on new intelligence information. Chen served in the 7th Armored Brigade’s 75th Battalion and his body was taken from the Gaza border following the Hamas onslaught. His parents, Ruby and Hagit, thanked President Joe Biden, members of Congress, and the American people for their support. Chen’s father is from Flatbush, Brooklyn, and the teen had connections to New York through his father.

