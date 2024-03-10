‘It feels exactly the same’ say shoppers after finding $30 ‘perfect dupe’ for $90 Skims dress & it’s available on Amazon

A TikToker has discovered a perfect dupe for a popular Skims dress on Amazon, claiming it is identical to the original and even softer. The dress is priced at $30, a fraction of the cost of the Skims dress, and comes in seven colors. With 4.5 stars and positive reviews, shoppers are loving the Amazon dupe for its quality material and flattering fit. Some reviewers even compared it to Skims dresses, praising its curve-accentuating design. While some negative reviews mentioned the sheerness of the dress, overall customers are impressed with the affordable alternative. This find has gained popularity online, with many appreciating the budget-friendly option.

