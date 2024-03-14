Islanders vow to fix ‘slow’ power play

The New York Islanders had their six-game winning streak snapped with a 3-0 loss to the Los Angeles Kings, with their struggling power play being a major factor in the defeat. Over their past 10 games, the Islanders have converted just five of 33 chances on the power play. Coach Patrick Roy emphasized the need to be quicker and more aggressive on the power play, focusing on getting pucks to the net and competing for rebounds. The team is looking to improve their power play performance against the Buffalo Sabres. Goalie Ilya Sorokin will start in goal, while Matt Martin returned to practice after missing the last game with a lower body injury. Defenseman Robert Bortuzzo did not join the team in Buffalo.

