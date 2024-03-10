Isabella Strahan joins sister Sophia and dad Michael at college basketball game as she continues to battle brain tumor

Isabella, Sophia, and their father Michael Strahan were recently spotted together at a Duke University basketball game. Sophia attends Duke University while Isabella goes to the University of Southern California. The family enjoyed the game together, with Sophia sharing a photo on her Instagram Stories. Isabella, who has been undergoing treatment for a rare brain tumor diagnosis, has been keeping busy and staying strong. Fans have been showing their support and encouragement for her. Despite their busy lives, the family was able to come together to enjoy the basketball game.

