Is TikTok getting banned in the US? House prepares to vote on bill that could block the app in America

TikTok and its users are fighting against a bill that could lead to a nationwide ban of the app. TikTok is encouraging users to call their representatives, and the company’s CEO has been meeting with members of Congress to contest the legislation. TikTok argues that banning the app would harm millions of businesses that rely on the platform. Creators on TikTok are speaking out against the bill, saying it would disrupt their communities and hinder their ability to reach new audiences. They credit TikTok for helping them build connections and communities that would not have been possible on other platforms. Some creators believe that the push to ban TikTok is rooted in fear and racism, rather than genuine national security concerns.

Read more