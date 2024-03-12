IRS free tax filing program launches in 12 pilot states. Here’s what to know – NBC New York

The IRS Direct File program is now fully open in 12 pilot states, allowing taxpayers with simple tax situations to file for free directly with the IRS. The program is estimated to cover about one-third of federal tax returns for 19 million taxpayers. The goal is to have 100,000 filers participate this season and potentially save the average filer $160 annually. The pilot states include Arizona, California, and New York, among others, and eligibility is limited to specific types of income, credits, and deductions. The launch of Direct File has faced pushback from the private tax filing industry and scrutiny from some Republicans, but the IRS believes it has the authority to offer taxpayers different filing options.

