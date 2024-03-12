IRS Direct File: Pilot program for free online tax filing now available in 12 states

Taxpayers from 12 selected states now have access to a new electronic system called Direct File, which allows them to file their federal income taxes directly to the IRS for free. This tool is available for individuals with simple W-2 forms and standard deductions. The program will also include a Spanish version and is estimated to be used by one-third of all federal income tax returns filed. The goal of Direct File is to provide a free and simple way for taxpayers to file their taxes without expensive fees and upselling. Certain taxpayers from states such as Florida, New Hampshire, and California can participate in the pilot program. Direct File aims to replace the use of commercial tax preparation software and provides a step-by-step guide for easy filing.

