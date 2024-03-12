Irish American actor, icon Malachy McCourt dies at 92

Malachy McCourt, the legendary actor, storyteller, and Irish American icon, passed away at the age of 92. Known for his role as Kevin the bartender on “Ryan’s Hope,” McCourt was much more than just an actor. He was a dedicated writer, authoring several works about Ireland and the United States. McCourt also had a successful career in acting, appearing in various soap operas and films.

In addition to his entertainment career, McCourt was also known for his advocacy work. He played a key role in fighting to close the infamous Willowbrook State School on Staten Island, along with Victoria Schneps and her late husband Murray. Their efforts led to a federal lawsuit that improved the living conditions for individuals with disabilities.

McCourt’s resiliency and dedication to his craft were evident throughout his life. He spoke openly about his struggles with alcohol and the importance of family. His legacy lives on through his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandson. Malachy McCourt will be remembered for his talent, compassion, and unwavering commitment to making a difference in the world.

Read more