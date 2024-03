The British Airways Concorde, a famed supersonic jet on display at the Intrepid Museum, has been undergoing a months-long restoration in Brooklyn. The aircraft will now be transported down the Hudson River past iconic Manhattan landmarks before being brought back to Pier 86. This Concorde has been a main attraction at the museum since 2003 and tours are set to resume in April. A section of Pier 86 will also be renovated to create additional public parkland.

