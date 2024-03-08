International Women’s Day is a celebration and call to action. Beware the flowers and candy

Women around the world will come together on March 8 to demand equal pay, reproductive rights, education, justice, and other essential needs during demonstrations marking International Women’s Day. This global celebration, recognized officially by the United Nations, has roots dating back to the early 20th century and is observed in various ways in different countries. The day serves as a call to action for governments to ensure gender equality and address issues such as healthcare access, gender-based violence, and education for girls. As women face challenges to their rights and gains made in the past century, the importance of commemorating International Women’s Day has become even more significant. The future of the event remains crucial as women continue to fight for their rights and equality in societies around the world.

