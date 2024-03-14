International boss has heard ‘everyone at Liverpool loves’ teenage wonderkid

Wales under-21 coach Matty Jones is impressed with Liverpool’s teenager Lewis Koumas, who has been excelling at the Premier League club. Koumas, the son of former player Jason Koumas, has made a strong impact at Liverpool’s youth level and is now set to represent Wales at the Under-21 level. Jones believes Koumas will choose to play for Wales over England and is confident in the youngster’s abilities. Koumas has scored seven goals in eight appearances for Liverpool’s youth team this season and has caught the eye of senior team coaches. He may get a chance to feature in Liverpool’s upcoming FA Cup quarter-final against Manchester United.

