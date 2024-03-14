Intel’s Dominance: 50 Million CPUs Sold Sets Unbeatable Record

A few days ago, we got the sales figures of the graphics card market in the last quarter of 2023. Despite the grand announcement of their RX 7000 series, AMD has not been able to catch up with NVIDIA. The gap between them is one of the largest in history, with NVIDIA holding an 80% market share and AMD only reaching 19%. Moving on to processors, AMD also secures the second position behind Intel, who dominates with a 78% market share in the fourth quarter of 2023.

In terms of processors, Intel shipped 50 million PC processors in the last quarter of the year, which is six times higher than AMD’s numbers and eight times more than Apple, who comes in third. While AMD managed to secure the silver medal with 8 million units shipped, Apple saw a decrease in sales by 4%.

According to Techspot, Qualcomm and MediaTek, despite growing, still do not pose a threat in the market as they have yet to surpass the $1 billion mark. Intel, AMD, and Apple have achieved figures well above this mark, with Intel leading the pack with $41 billion in revenue, followed by AMD with $8 billion and Apple with $5 billion.

While Qualcomm and MediaTek are slowly positioning themselves as main options for users, their market share remains negligible compared to the big three. Intel holds 78% of the market, AMD 13%, and Apple 9%.

Overall, the competition in the graphics card and processor market remains fierce, with Intel and NVIDIA maintaining a strong lead over their competitors. Exciting developments may be on the horizon as smaller firms make strides in innovation and technology.