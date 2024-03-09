Inside the tiny home village where rent is cheap and there’s a ‘food forest’ but the owners have an unusual request

A couple built a 295 square foot tiny home behind their Victorian farmhouse and rent out the larger home and garden space. They spent $81,000 on the tiny home, which sits on a 10′ x 28′ trailer. The couple sought therapy during the buildout process but are now pleased with their decision to go tiny. They have created an urban homestead tiny home village with lush gardens and rent out the space at a low cost to tenants who help maintain the property. The couple enjoys communal living and sharing the bounties from their garden with others on the property. Overall, they have found that living in a tiny home has increased their quality of life.

