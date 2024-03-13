Inside Sabrina Ionescu’s wedding to Raiders’ Hroniss Grasu

The wedding of Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu and Raiders center Hroniss Grasu took place in Laguna Beach, Calif. over the weekend, with a star-studded group of guests including Vanessa Bryant, Pau Gasol, Steve Nash, and Rob Pelinka. Vanessa Bryant shared photos and videos from the celebration, expressing well wishes for the couple. The wedding featured Oregon alumnae and former teammates Sabrina Ionescu and Satou Sabally posing with the Oregon Duck mascot. The event had stunning decorations, including centerpieces with white roses, and the newlyweds’ initials and wedding date spotlighted on the dance floor. The couple had gotten engaged during a surprise proposal orchestrated by Grasu in January 2023, with Ionescu expressing her surprise and joy on social media.

