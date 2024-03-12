Inside organized crime rings targeting retailers Ulta, T.J. Maxx and Walgreens – NBC New York

CNBC’s investigation into organized retail crime rings reveals a rare glimpse into the complex operations of these groups. From a “queenpin” running an empire out of her mansion to the presence of sophisticated theft groups on online marketplaces like Amazon, the investigation uncovers the extent of these criminal activities. Law enforcement agencies are stepping up efforts to combat these crimes, with a surge in arrests and indictments related to organized theft groups. Retailers are calling for stricter regulations, while consumers are advised to be cautious when purchasing products online in order to avoid supporting these illegal activities. Organized retail crime remains a widespread issue, with the rise of online marketplaces making it easier for these groups to operate and sell stolen goods.

