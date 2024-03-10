Inside eerie abandoned dental surgery littered with teeth, needles & pliers – and why it was suddenly deserted by owners

An abandoned dental surgery in Georgia, US has been left frozen in time for 20 years, filled with teeth, needles, and pliers. The eerie practice was abandoned after its owners fled from a natural disaster that flooded the building. Urban explorer Leland Kent ventured inside and discovered the decaying interior, complete with dental chairs, x-ray machines, and casts from clients’ mouths. The building remains untouched, covered in dust and cobwebs, serving as a haunting reminder of the community hub it once was. Other abandoned places, such as a luxury resort in Croatia and a ghost town with a church and post office, have also been explored by urban adventurers. The fascination with abandoned structures and the history they hold continues to draw in curious explorers.

Read more