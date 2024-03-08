‘In the coaching sessions’… Phil Thompson shares what he has heard about Pepijn Lijnders at Liverpool

Former Liverpool star Phil Thompson has shared his thoughts on who should succeed Jurgen Klopp as the manager of Liverpool when Klopp leaves at the end of the season. Thompson believes that current assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders should be considered for the role, but if not, he would like to see Xabi Alonso take over. However, Thompson also acknowledges that Lijnders’ lack of managerial experience may make him a risky choice for the job. Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group are reportedly considering Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso as a potential successor to Klopp. Thompson believes that Lijnders has been a crucial part of Klopp’s coaching staff and has driven the team forward in training sessions. Ultimately, the decision on Klopp’s successor will be a crucial one for Liverpool as they look to maintain their success in the future.

Read more