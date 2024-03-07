In-form star is ‘playing like Jude Bellingham’ after leaving Celtic

Celtic loanee Bosun Lawal has been in impressive form at Fleetwood Town, scoring two goals in a recent match in his new central midfield role. Lawal, who was originally a centre-half, has adapted well to his new position and has drawn comparisons to Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham. His performances could potentially earn him a more senior role with Celtic in the future. Meanwhile, Celtic are looking to make changes to their squad, with some players potentially leaving the club in the near future.

