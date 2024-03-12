I’m an NBA champion who made $32 million in my career – but I quit to shoot racy movies in very different retirement job

Former NBA champion Glen Davis revealed that he retired from basketball in 2016 to pursue a job in the production field, which turned out to be filming explicit movies. The 38-year-old, who played eight seasons in the NBA and won a championship with the Boston Celtics in 2008, recently admitted to his past job in a social media post. Davis explained that he was just watching and admiring, but it was an experience in his life. Despite his controversial post, Davis had a successful career in basketball, playing for teams like the Celtics, Orlando Magic, and Los Angeles Clippers. He finished his career with over 4,000 points and 2,000 rebounds.

Read more