I’m a single mom and bought a 12-acre homestead – I’ve changed my mind, it’s not ‘slow living’ and now I’m burnt out

A single mother who purchased a 12-acre homestead found herself overwhelmed with the responsibilities of homeschooling, tending the farm, and being the sole provider. Feeling burnt out and disillusioned, she decided to sell the property. The TikToker, Birdie Wood, realized that homesteading alone was more challenging than she had anticipated and that it is important to have a community to share the workload. She emphasized the importance of not isolating oneself and experiencing burnout due to the hustle culture prevalent in the U.S. The comments on her post supported the idea of communal living and shared responsibilities on a homestead rather than taking on too much alone. Birdie’s experience serves as a reminder that mindful living and slow living can only be achieved with the support of a community.

Read more