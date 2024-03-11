I’m a cleaning whizz – you can dry clothes in your washing machine… and save money on energy bills

A savvy woman has shared a great hack to dry clean clothes easily inside a washing machine, mimicking the effects of dry cleaning without the lengthy and expensive process. By using a specific setting on a Beko washing machine, the woman was able to wash a men’s three-piece suit with great results. Another cleaning whizz also shared a hack for drying clothes faster in winter by using the ‘spin and drain’ setting on a Hotpoint washing machine. Additionally, a woman revealed a 65p laundry hack to remove food smells and sweat from clothes, while another woman shared a gadget that can dry a full load of washing in just two hours and prevent black mould. These simple tricks can help save time and money on energy bills while still achieving clean and fresh clothes.

