Illegal marijuana shops on Upper West Side spark call for action from NYC Councilwoman Gale Brewer

Zaza Waza Smoke Shop on Manhattan’s Upper West Side is a prime example of the challenges New York City faces in cracking down on unlicensed cannabis shops. Despite efforts by the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection to shut down the shop, it quickly reopened for business. City Councilwoman Gale Brewer is calling for more inspectors to address the issue of illegal tobacco and cannabis sales. Residents in the area have expressed concerns about the rise in these shops and the potential for crime associated with them. Brewer is urging lawmakers in Albany to allow local governments to work with the state to address illegal smoke shops. DCWP plans to put a larger padlock on the shop’s gate until owners settle past violations and fines.

