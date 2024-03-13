Ikea slashes prices for hundreds of products: ‘Just shocking’

Ikea has announced that it will be marking down hundreds of products in stores globally in an effort to attract shoppers frustrated with inflation. The company is slashing prices on a variety of home goods and is promising that these discounts will continue. Customers, like Taylor Byrne, have already noticed significant price reductions at the Swedish furniture giant. Ikea says it is reducing prices globally as part of an effort to roll back hikes introduced during the pandemic. The company hopes that these lower prices will appeal to budget-conscious shoppers and keep them coming back for more.

