If you struggle to do this one exercise, you may be at higher risk for serious health problems

Dr. Natalie Azar, a medical contributor for NBC News, discussed an exercise on the TODAY show that can determine one’s lifespan. The sit-to-stand exercise involves standing up and sitting down without using hands or arms. A study from 2014 found that participants aged 51-80 who couldn’t perform the exercise were more likely to die sooner. Azar explained that the exercise is an indirect marker of health and that balance, flexibility, and agility are important as we age. While a perfect score is 10, a score of 8 points or higher is considered good. However, musculoskeletal limitations and other health conditions may prevent some individuals from completing the exercise, and that should be taken into consideration.

