Ibrahimovic Named President of Kings World Cup 2024

Throughout this year of the Kings League, Gerard Piqué’s competition has brought in numerous legends of traditional football such as Pirlo, Kun Aguero, Shevchenko, Iker Casillas, or Ronaldinho. These iconic figures have added color and excitement to the league, and in recent weeks, new football stars have joined to compete against Kings League Spain and Americas in the inaugural World Cup of this 7-a-side football tournament organized by Gerard Piqué, set to take place in Mexico in May.

The announcement of the first Kings World Cup revealed a major surprise for football fans: the legendary striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic will serve as the president of the event. The Swedish footballer, known for his time with clubs like FC Barcelona, AC Milan, and Ajax, will lead the 32 teams participating in the historic Kings League competition.

Ibrahimovic’s presidency aligns with his former teammate and friend, Gerard Piqué. The Catalan footballer recognized the Swede’s potential to bring greater impact to the tournament and proposed him to lead the first international competition of the Kings League.

The unveiling of Ibrahimovic’s role as president was filled with suspense, as issues were resolved up until the last minute to make the announcement official. The presence of Ibrahimovic alongside other football personalities like Neymar and Falcao hints at the potential for the Kings League to attract influencers with millions of followers and former high-level players to future events.

Known as one of the best strikers in football history, Ibrahimovic’s remarkable skills on and off the field have garnered widespread acclaim. After successful stints in various clubs and leagues, including Serie A and La Liga, Ibrahimovic retired at the age of 42 and is now set to continue his football journey in a surprising role as the president of the Kings World Cup.

As the competition approaches, details about the teams participating and the tournament format will be unveiled in the coming weeks. The Kings World Cup is scheduled to take place in Mexico from May 26 to June 8, 2024, promising an exciting event that will captivate football fans worldwide. Stay tuned for more updates on this groundbreaking tournament.