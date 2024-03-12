Ian Wright thinks Liverpool players should target striker Darwin Nunez more often

Pundit Ian Wright believes that Liverpool players need to provide more supply to striker Darwin Nunez by playing balls in behind for him to chase. Nunez’s performance during the 1-1 draw with Manchester City was analyzed by Wright, who highlighted moments where Nunez was not receiving the necessary passes to capitalize on his runs. Wright feels that players like midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai should be targeting Nunez more frequently with passes to take advantage of his willingness to make runs. Nunez’s movement was criticized for being offside multiple times during the game, which may have been attributed to both poor service and his own lack of awareness in certain situations. Wright suggests that Liverpool need to utilize Nunez more effectively in their play to generate more scoring opportunities.

