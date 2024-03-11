Ian Wright predicts who’ll win Premier League title

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, and Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are the top three contenders for the Premier League title this season. Arsenal legend Ian Wright has predicted that his former club will come out on top, citing their experience and improved team dynamics as key factors. Despite strong competition from Liverpool and City, Wright believes that Arsenal will push them all the way and challenge for the title until the final day of the season. With impressive offensive and defensive records this season, the Gunners look poised to make a serious bid for the league title.

