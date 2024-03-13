‘I would go as far…’ Sky Sports pundit says £67m Liverpool star is ‘overrated’ on the ball

Liverpool fans believe that Alisson Becker is the best goalkeeper in the world, but former player Jay Bothroyd disagrees. Bothroyd claims that Manchester City’s Ederson is better and that Alisson is overrated on the ball. While Caoimhin Kelleher has been impressive in Alisson’s absence, Klopp will still need his star goalkeeper back soon. As Liverpool continue their quest for multiple trophies this season, including the FA Cup and Premier League, Alisson’s return after the international break will be crucial.

