I woke up throwing up blood after Buckhead bar kidnapping – $13K was drained from my bank account in spate of robberies

Multiple men have reported being drugged, kidnapped, and robbed of thousands of dollars while in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood. The victims believe they were targeted during nights out at popular bars in the area, with fraudulent purchases made on their accounts after being drugged. Despite reporting the crimes to the police, many of the cases remain open. Victims described waking up in unfamiliar cars and feeling paralyzed before losing consciousness. Some victims have expressed frustration at the police response, with one victim even accused of faking the encounter. While most of the stolen money has been recovered, some victims have lost access to their iCloud accounts. These incidents have raised concerns about safety in the affluent neighborhood.

