‘I went down the rabbit hole,’ warns woman who handed $20k over to a stranger – she was accused of the unimaginable

Judith Gage from California was scammed out of $20,000 in an elaborate scheme that started with a pop-up message on her computer claiming she had been hacked. The scammers convinced her that her bank account had been used for illegal activities and she needed to withdraw the money and hand it over to them. Despite reaching out to the police and her bank, Gage is unlikely to get her money back. The FTC warns that scams like this cost Americans billions of dollars each year and can happen to anyone. Scammers take advantage of emotional reactions to trick people into handing over money or sensitive information. To avoid falling victim to scams, it is important to be wary of requests for prepaid gift cards, ATM withdrawals, personal information, or remote access to devices. Gage hopes that sharing her story will help others avoid similar situations and be more aware of the tactics used by scammers.

