‘I was really concerned…’ Ally McCoist makes Virgil van Dijk admission at Liverpool 

Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk is receiving high praise for his performances this season, with many feeling he is back to his best after recovering from injury. Ally McCoist, in particular, has commended van Dijk for his recent displays, noting that he had concerns post-injury but now believes the defender is performing at an even higher level than before. Despite challenges such as injuries and a transition in the team, van Dijk has excelled and helped guide Liverpool to success. His leadership and skill on the field have been instrumental in the team’s recent performances.

