I turned myself into a hologram with gadget that puts you in 100 rooms at once – it’s painless but not very flattering

A hologram machine that allows you to be in 100 rooms at once was recently showcased at the South By South West conference in Austin, Texas. The technology, created by a company called Holoconnects, is easy to use, doesn’t lag, and offers a seamless experience. The machine, known as the Holobox, requires users to have a compatible camera in their actual location to appear on an 86-inch screen. This technology could be revolutionary for businesses with international meetings and families living far apart. Companies like Nike and BMW are already testing out this technology.

