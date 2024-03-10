I started a new routine to make my hair grow – my before and after pictures are the definition of ‘trust the process’

A TikTok user named Golab shared her amazing hair growth journey and the results of her new haircare routine in before and after pictures. She credits her fuller, shinier hair to her daily use of a bamboo brush and vitamin-rich scalp oil. The routine involves brushing the scalp to boost circulation, applying the oil section by section, leaving it on for a few hours, and then double cleansing to remove it. Viewers were impressed with her progress and many expressed their intentions to try out her haircare routine after seeing her results. Golab’s success has inspired others to take better care of their own hair and try out scalp oiling as well.

