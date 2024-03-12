I ran swingers’ club in ‘Britain’s Las Vegas’ where ‘anything goes’…I’ve been called ‘vile’ but truth is very different

Alan Gaynor, a former owner of a swingers hotel in Blackpool, has shed light on the “seedy underbelly” of the city, which is known for family-friendly holidays. He insists that the swinger community is not as seedy as it is often portrayed, with many lovely people exploring their sexual fantasies in a safe environment. Alan has faced struggles in his personal life, including his daughter being a victim of abuse, but he has also lived a liberated adult life as a DJ and martial arts expert. Meanwhile, a couple in Lincolnshire has revealed their love for swinging as a hobby, using discreet signals like an upside down pineapple to spot others in the community. This challenges the common misconceptions about the swinger lifestyle and shows that it can be a fulfilling and enjoyable experience for those involved.

Read more