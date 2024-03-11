I only found out my husband of 19 years was cheating thanks to his new tattoo… his two-year affair wasn’t the worst bit

A woman discovered her husband’s infidelity thanks to a new tattoo he got without discussing with her. The tattoo, a lily, turned out to be the name of his colleague with whom he was having an affair. Despite the husband claiming it was a coincidence, he eventually admitted to the affair and the couple is now getting a divorce after 19 years of marriage. The woman, who is shocked and hurt by the betrayal, has decided to move forward with the divorce process and is not interested in counseling. The couple’s assets will be divided, and there will be no child support or spousal support ordered. The woman’s story has sparked reactions from others offering support and advice.

