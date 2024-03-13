I lost my job while pregnant & was quoted £30k for a studio…so built my own garden cabin for a fraction of that

A woman who lost her job at 20 weeks pregnant found a creative solution by building her own garden studio to work as a brow artist and beauty therapist. Emma saved a whopping £30,000 a year on rent by creating her own workspace in her backyard, allowing her flexibility as a new mom. The initial cost of her garden building was £3,300, with an additional £1,800 spent on decoration and furnishings. Working from home has become popular in the beauty industry for its cost-saving and flexibility benefits, with more people looking into alternative uses for garden buildings. Emma has found success in building her client base right from her own back garden, and encourages others to consider pursuing a similar setup for improved work-life balance.

Read more