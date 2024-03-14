‘I have to say’… Gareth Southgate delivers his verdict on Leeds United’s Archie Gray

England manager Gareth Southgate has praised Leeds United’s young talent Archie Gray, calling him a potential future England international. Gray, a product of the Leeds youth system, has impressed Southgate with his performances and development. Southgate has mentioned Gray as a possible contender for future England squads, alongside other top talents. Gray’s success is a testament to his hard work and dedication, and if he continues to develop, he may earn senior England caps in the future. Leeds fans are excited to see Gray emerge as a key player for both the club and potentially the national team.

