I have a B-shaped stomach and it used to be one of my biggest insecurities – I’m finally realizing it’s not the enemy

Body positive influencer Kacey shared a powerful message after showing off her belly in a TikTok video. In the video, she expressed how she used to feel insecure about her stomach shape but has now come to fully embrace and love her figure. Kacey’s message resonated with many viewers who appreciated seeing someone like them represented in the media. She emphasized that B-shaped stomachs are completely normal and beautiful, and encouraged others to embrace their own bodies. Kacey’s video received an outpouring of positive comments from viewers who felt comforted and empowered by her message. By normalizing B-shaped stomachs and promoting self-love, Kacey is spreading an important message of body positivity and acceptance.

Read more