I got Girl Scouts-inspired drugstore makeup – the $7 Thin Mint lipstick is so pretty & the $8 Trefoil lip oil is 10/10

A makeup fan and former Girl Scout, Alexis, recently shared a review of Hard Candy’s latest Girl Scouts-inspired makeup collection on TikTok. She was impressed by the collection, which included a primer, eyeshadow palettes, mascara, lip marker, and lip glosses, all priced under $10. Alexis particularly liked the primer, eyeshadow palettes inspired by cookie flavors, and the lip products. She pointed out that the eyeshadow palettes had a good mix of matte and glitter shades, although some of the glitters were a bit difficult to blend. Overall, she was pleased with the quality of the products and their affordable price point, giving most items a positive review.

