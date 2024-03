A woman named Nikki received backlash from trolls after she cleared the shelves of yellow sticker items at Sainsbury’s. She shared her haul on a Facebook group, showing the bargains she scored, including discounted lamb joint, chicken legs, steaks, and other items. While many praised her finds and asked for tips on timing, others criticized her for being selfish and not leaving anything for others. Despite the backlash, Nikki’s shopping success was celebrated by many in the group.

