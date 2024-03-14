I found an urn filled with a woman’s ashes while working at Goodwill – it was returned but no one knows how it got there

A Goodwill employee in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, was able to reunite a family with their lost ashes after finding an urn with the name “Harriet Hedges Doud” etched on the side. The daughter of Harriet Doud, Bethanne, was connected with the urn through a Facebook post made by the employee, Destiny Carroll. The urn belonged to Harriet, who passed away in November 2022, and had been lost while her husband was returning from scattering her ashes on Mackinac Island. The family was overjoyed to have Harriet’s ashes back in their possession, thanks to the efforts of Goodwill and Carroll. The story of the lost ashes being reunited with their family has touched many people and brought the Doud family and Carroll close together. The store manager at Goodwill expressed his happiness at being able to play a part in reuniting the family with the lost ashes. In a similar incident, Daresha Garmon also lost her mother’s ashes in a car accident and had a legal battle with a rental company over the loss of her belongings.

